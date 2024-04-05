FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

See Also

