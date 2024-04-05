Mizuho Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $76.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

