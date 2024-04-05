TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Head-To-Head Review

TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TP ICAP Group and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TP ICAP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.34 million 19.44 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.96

TP ICAP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TP ICAP Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TP ICAP Group and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TP ICAP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than TP ICAP Group.

Summary

BTCS beats TP ICAP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions. The Global Broking division operates in rates, foreign exchange (FX) and money markets, emerging markets, equities, and credit products; and offers broking, facilitating price discovery, and liquidity services. The Energy & Commodities division operates in various commodities markets, including oil, gas, power, renewables, ferrous metals, base metals, precious metals, soft commodities, and digital assets. This division also assists in canvassing the market for expressions of interest, intelligence gathering, negotiations, and post-transaction processing; and provides insights on the impact of unpredictable factors, such as weather conditions, geopolitics, and exchange rate movements. The Liquidnet division operates Liquidnet, a cash equities dark/block electronic trading network; and Coex Partners, a trade advisory and agency execution service that covers listed derivatives, FX, government bonds, cleared interest rate swaps, and cash equities. This division serves hedge funds, asset managers, and asset owners. The Parameta Solutions division provides unbiased data products that facilitate trading, enhance transparency, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency; and post trade solutions. This division also offers real-time price information for the OTC financial and commodity markets delivering independent data for various asset classes, including rates, FX and money markets, volatility, oil, energy, inflation, credit, and equities. TP ICAP Group PLC is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

