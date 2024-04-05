Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

