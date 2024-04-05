AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Up 6.7 %
AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
