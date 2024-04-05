Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake stock opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,003,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

