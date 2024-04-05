S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $520.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.28 and its 200 day moving average is $412.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $80,778,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

