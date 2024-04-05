Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $147.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9 %

THG stock opened at $130.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.