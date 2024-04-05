Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

UVE opened at $19.30 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

