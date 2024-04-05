Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.