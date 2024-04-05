Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.