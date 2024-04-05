Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 119,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

