EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Head-To-Head Review

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and EverCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $448.79 million 3.22 -$47.31 million ($1.43) -24.36 EverCommerce $675.37 million 2.52 -$45.62 million ($0.23) -39.61

Analyst Recommendations

EverCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 1 9 0 0 1.90 EverCommerce 1 2 4 0 2.43

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.74%. EverCommerce has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -10.54% 6.46% 1.81% EverCommerce -6.75% -5.35% -2.97%

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Everbridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.