Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $45.33

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

