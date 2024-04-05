Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $45.33

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Price Performance
TITN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.