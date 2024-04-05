Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Head to Head Analysis

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Golden Gate Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $1.31 billion 0.15 -$117.22 million ($4.67) -1.55 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Gate Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Offerpad Solutions and Golden Gate Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.46%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions -8.92% -93.45% -31.53% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

