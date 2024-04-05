William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.52.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

