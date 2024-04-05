Brokers Set Expectations for Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $452.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.53. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.