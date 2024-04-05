Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

