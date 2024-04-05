SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SurgePays

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.