Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 3.5 %

PAYO stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

