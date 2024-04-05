Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $22.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Premier Financial by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 251.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

