Daiwa Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.