Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Price Target Lowered to $23.70 at Bank of America

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

