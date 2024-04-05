Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 94 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.05).

BAG stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.33) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a market cap of £654.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,946.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 542.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

