Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of BANC opened at $14.60 on Monday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

