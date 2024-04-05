Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for McKesson Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $30.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $30.78. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson stock opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.18. McKesson has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,233,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,929,000 after acquiring an additional 775,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

