Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $273.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.62.

NYSE:AJG opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $192.97 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

