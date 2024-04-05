Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE KMX opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

