Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.20.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.53.

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

