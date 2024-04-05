Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ATNM opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 1,151,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

