Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
About AGF Management
