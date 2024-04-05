Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Nuvei Price Performance
Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$437.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.95 million.
Nuvei Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
