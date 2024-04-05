Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

