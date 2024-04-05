Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

