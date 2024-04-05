Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.80.

ZBRA stock opened at $292.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

