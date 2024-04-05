Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.