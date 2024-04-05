Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Shares of ENTX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

