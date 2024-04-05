Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$5.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

TSE:ATH opened at C$5.11 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

