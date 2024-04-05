Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 997,700 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,560 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TERN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

