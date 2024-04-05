Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 205,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

