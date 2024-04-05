StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,688 shares of company stock worth $7,793,756. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

