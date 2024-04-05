HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HireRight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of HireRight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.