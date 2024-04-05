Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 68,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Intel stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

