Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Short Interest Up 5.2% in March

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BTM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitcoin Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,377 shares of company stock valued at $247,591. 20.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

