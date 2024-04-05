Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Decreased by Analyst

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,777 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,733. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

