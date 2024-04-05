BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$182.29.

Shares of CNR opened at C$174.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

