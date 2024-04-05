DA Davidson Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$97.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.