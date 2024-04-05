HC Wainwright Weighs in on First Mining Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Mining Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for First Mining Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
FF stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
