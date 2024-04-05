Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Increases By 5.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.07 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 207,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 182.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

