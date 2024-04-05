Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Increases By 5.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of HYFM opened at $1.07 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
