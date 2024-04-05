Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

